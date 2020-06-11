Short Interest in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Expands By 141.0%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,860,000 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the May 14th total of 10,730,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Under Armour by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

UA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

