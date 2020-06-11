Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Increases By 1,500.0%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 14th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SGMA opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.41 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

