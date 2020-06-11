Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Grows By 5,200.0%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the May 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Reliv International stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.19. Reliv International has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

