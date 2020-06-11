Short Interest in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Expands By 20.0%

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PNRG traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.80. 4,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. Primeenergy Resources has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Primeenergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

