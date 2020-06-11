Short Interest in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Expands By 20.0%

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ PNRG traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.80. 4,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. Primeenergy Resources has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Primeenergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.
Primeenergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.