Short Interest in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Increases By 21.0%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NHLD remained flat at $$1.94 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165. National has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $54.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

