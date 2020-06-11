Short Interest in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Rises By 21.7%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 14th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Moneygram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,337. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.