Short Interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Grows By 575.8%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 575.8% from the May 14th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

