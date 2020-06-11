Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rises By 21.1%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 14th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

JBSS traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $993.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

