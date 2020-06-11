Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Expands By 1,701.6%

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, an increase of 1,701.6% from the May 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Hayes sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

