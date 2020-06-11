Short Interest in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Grows By 20.9%

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 14th total of 116,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFN shares. TheStreet downgraded General Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of General Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other General Finance news, Director Larry D. Tashjian acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at $206,239.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 10,364 shares of company stock worth $69,411 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in General Finance by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in General Finance by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Finance by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

GFN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 5,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,997. General Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

