Short Interest in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Expands By 467.9%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 467.9% from the May 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.21% of ENGlobal worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENG opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENG. ValuEngine raised ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised ENGlobal from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.