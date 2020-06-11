Short Interest in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Increases By 21.5%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 14th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

