Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,562 shares of company stock worth $11,930,722 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.