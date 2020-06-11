Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 14th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Shineco worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:TYHT remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Shineco has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

