SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 390.5% in May

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the May 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.63% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.20 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SemiLEDs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

