Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $1.26. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 4,397,200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYES. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

