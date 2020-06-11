Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 6.3%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 150,498,971 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 35,254,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

SHIP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

