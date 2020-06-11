Scotiabank Upgrades Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to Sector Perform

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.35. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -116.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

