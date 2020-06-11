Scotiabank Increases TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$32.00

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TSE:AND from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$32.88 on Tuesday. TSE:AND has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

