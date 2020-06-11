Scotiabank Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$26.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$29.18 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

