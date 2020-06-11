Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,100

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($14.00) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Main First Bank lowered shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 925 ($11.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 746 ($9.49) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,021.30 ($13.00).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 769.84 ($9.80) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 619.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($63,634.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,085 shares of company stock worth $5,030,016 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

