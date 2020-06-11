Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

LHA stock opened at €11.17 ($12.55) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a fifty-two week high of €18.02 ($20.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

