Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

LHA stock opened at €11.17 ($12.55) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a fifty-two week high of €18.02 ($20.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

