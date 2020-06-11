SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) versus GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (NYSE:GEGYY) Financial Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SandRidge Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.24 -$449.30 million N/A N/A GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $355.10 million 1.34 -$283.60 million N/A N/A

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -195.22% -6.57% -4.84% GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR beats SandRidge Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

