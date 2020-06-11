Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells $111,750.00 in Stock

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saia stock opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.12. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $119.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $50,743,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 12,487.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 402,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $29,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $19,470,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

