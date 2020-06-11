S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

S & U (LON:SUS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($42.00) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.00) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($29.27)) on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

S & U stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,636.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 39.24 and a current ratio of 39.24. S & U has a one year low of GBX 1,420 ($18.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($31.82).

In other S & U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,620 ($20.62) per share, with a total value of £50,058 ($63,711.34).

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

