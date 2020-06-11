RWS (LON:RWS) PT Raised to GBX 700

RWS (LON:RWS) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 700 ($8.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on RWS from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 575.90 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 593.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 577.18. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 399.71 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 685 ($8.72). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.49.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

