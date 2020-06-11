RWS Holdings plc (RWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on July 17th

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 569.49 ($7.25) on Thursday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 399.71 ($5.09) and a one year high of GBX 685 ($8.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 577.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.78.

RWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 610 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

