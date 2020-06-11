RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at Jefferies Financial Group

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 617 ($7.85) to GBX 600 ($7.64) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 539 ($6.86) to GBX 520 ($6.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 525 ($6.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 558.46 ($7.11).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.31) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.38). The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

