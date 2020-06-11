RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at Jefferies Financial Group

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 617 ($7.85) to GBX 600 ($7.64) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 539 ($6.86) to GBX 520 ($6.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 525 ($6.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 558.46 ($7.11).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.31) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.38). The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

