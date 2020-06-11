RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.85

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 251513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 281,172 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

