Royal Mines And Minerals (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Shares Up 83.3%

Shares of Royal Mines And Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) were up 83.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 103,501 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 111,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Royal Mines And Minerals (OTCMKTS:RYMM)

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines And Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines And Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.