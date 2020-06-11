Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.63 and last traded at $69.91, approximately 22,206,082 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 16,264,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

