Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $53.45 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 596,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 224,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

