Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $39.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after buying an additional 7,538,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,037,000 after buying an additional 1,063,277 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

