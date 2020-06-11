Royal Bank of Canada Lowers JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 625 ($7.95) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 570 ($7.25).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 590 ($7.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 855.42 ($10.89).

JD opened at GBX 648.20 ($8.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 569.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.18.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

