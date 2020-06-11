Royal Bank of Canada Increases ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 4,000

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 4,000 ($50.91) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 3,200 ($40.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.00) to GBX 3,600 ($45.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Investec raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,582 ($45.59) to GBX 4,820 ($61.35) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,313.53 ($42.17).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,176 ($40.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,720.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,751.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,773 ($48.02).

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASOS will post 8096.9997586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($35.29) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($63,528.06). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($26.73) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($26,727,758.69).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

