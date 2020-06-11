Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$75.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENGH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$68.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$32.80 and a 52-week high of C$77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, Director Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$640,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,624,376. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,615,000. Insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,394 in the last quarter.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.