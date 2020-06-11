Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,739 shares of company stock worth $19,225,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

