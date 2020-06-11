Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Buys 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,412.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.