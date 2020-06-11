RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 829.0% from the May 14th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REDU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 140,491 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a P/E ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 0.99. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

