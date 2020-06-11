Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,412.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

