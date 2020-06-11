Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 171.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,036 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,978 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of REXR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. 9,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,991. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

