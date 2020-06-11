Reviewing Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -68.91% -1,175,319.00% -45.31%

Taoping has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taoping and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $20.58 million 0.87 $1.69 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.24 billion 3.79 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -7.56

Taoping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taoping and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 1 6 11 0 2.56

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Taoping.

Summary

Nutanix beats Taoping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

