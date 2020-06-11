Reviewing Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and First Interstate Bancsystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.97 $9.91 million N/A N/A First Interstate Bancsystem $703.90 million 3.02 $181.00 million $3.07 10.72

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and First Interstate Bancsystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.46%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Interstate Bancsystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 15.98% 7.65% 0.94% First Interstate Bancsystem 23.56% 9.16% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Ohio Valley Banc on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of January 29, 2019, it operated 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 37 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 147 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

