Reviewing Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Yum! Brands (NASDAQ:YUM)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kura Sushi USA and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 5 0 2.67 Yum! Brands 1 16 8 0 2.28

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.29%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $101.19, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands 19.89% -12.97% 19.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 2.25 $1.46 million $0.27 64.07 Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 5.14 $1.29 billion $3.55 26.92

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Yum! Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

