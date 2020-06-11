Reviewing FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRESENIUS SE &/S $39.66 billion 0.71 $2.11 billion $0.94 13.38 SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 76.84 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk & Volatility

FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRESENIUS SE &/S N/A N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health -1,122.95% N/A -465.37%

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

