Reviewing Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) and Telstra (NYSE:TLSYY)

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Centurylink pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telstra pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Centurylink has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centurylink and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centurylink 5.50% 10.70% 2.24% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centurylink and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centurylink $22.40 billion 0.52 -$5.27 billion $1.32 8.11 Telstra $17.69 billion 1.53 $1.54 billion $0.63 18.05

Telstra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centurylink. Centurylink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telstra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Centurylink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centurylink and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centurylink 6 4 2 0 1.67 Telstra 0 2 0 0 2.00

Centurylink currently has a consensus target price of $10.35, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Centurylink’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centurylink is more favorable than Telstra.

Summary

Centurylink beats Telstra on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. Further, the company offers voice services; voice over IP services; and managed services comprising network, hosting, cloud, and information technology services, as well as leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 4.8 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, including buying, billing, and servicing requests, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management services for medium to large business and government customers; and product management services for advanced technology solutions and services, such as data and Internet protocol networks, and mobility applications and services, as well as network applications and services products comprising managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and provision of a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and related support systems. Further, it provides disconnection, media and marketing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.