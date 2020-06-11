Reviewing BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Altair Engineering (NYSE:ALTR)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BOX and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $696.26 million 4.16 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -20.04 Altair Engineering $458.92 million 6.26 -$7.54 million $0.22 179.18

Altair Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BOX has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BOX and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 4 8 0 2.54 Altair Engineering 3 3 1 0 1.71

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential downside of 16.79%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -18.56% -485.15% -14.40% Altair Engineering -3.14% 2.16% 1.04%

Summary

Altair Engineering beats BOX on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

