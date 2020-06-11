Reviewing Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) & Focus Financial Partners (NYSE:FOCS)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 1.45 $1.89 billion $16.10 9.57 Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 1.74 -$12.87 million $2.15 14.15

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ameriprise Financial and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Focus Financial Partners 1 1 8 0 2.70

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus price target of $160.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 27.50% 38.86% 1.59% Focus Financial Partners 0.81% 22.77% 7.03%

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

