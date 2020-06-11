Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Restaurant Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Restaurant Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 57 ($0.73) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Monday. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

