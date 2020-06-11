Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.09. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1,867,000 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,353.75. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

